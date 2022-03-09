Dropping SAT scores will give US colleges even more leeway

But the plaintiffs claim that Asian American students in the Harvard case and Caucasian and Asian students in the University of North Carolina suit who have test scores (as well as grades and extracurricular resumes) well above their average were turned down in favour of admitting African-American, Hispanic and Native American students whose SAT scores were below the average. Admissions officers have used vaguely worded tests of personality or character to boost the portfolios of students from favoured groups and scale back the records of students from others. Asian applicants argue that they tend to be greatly disfavoured by these subjective measures.The court will decide whether or not universities are allowed to tip the scales that way. The schools claim such measures are necessary if they are to admit diverse and balanced classes.