Dylan, Musk and the edge of chaos

In 2025 we’re at a similar inflection point. It’s what happens when nonconformists seize the moment, leaving a trail of old and tired in their wake. It’s a story as old as time, and today it’s the story of Silicon Valley. The “edge of chaos," an expression coined by physicist Norman Packard in 1988, is where creativity and innovation happen. On one side is staid order—the status quo. On the other side is total havoc. Stuff happens in the turbulence where they meet, where change in pressure spits off cyclones and twisters. Silicon Valley is the source of many of these. Sure, plenty of ideas fail, but enough drive long-term change for the better.

In 2025 we’re at a similar inflection point. It’s what happens when nonconformists seize the moment, leaving a trail of old and tired in their wake. It’s a story as old as time, and today it’s the story of Silicon Valley. The “edge of chaos," an expression coined by physicist Norman Packard in 1988, is where creativity and innovation happen. On one side is staid order—the status quo. On the other side is total havoc. Stuff happens in the turbulence where they meet, where change in pressure spits off cyclones and twisters. Silicon Valley is the source of many of these. Sure, plenty of ideas fail, but enough drive long-term change for the better.

Creativity benefits from chaos. Music—from Elvis Presley to Shaboozey—often shocks before becoming mainstream. Same for film and fashion. Not everything that shocks turns into Bach. Especially art. I have finally learned how to enjoy the nonsensical dog’s breakfast of dreck in modern-art museums. I artfully remark to anyone within earshot, “This piece signifies an indictment of societal norms." Or, to mix it up, I might say, “This is clearly about social struggles against the establishment." Try it sometime. Every head will nod in agreement.

More important, the chaos of innovation changes history, but it is often hated—at first anyway. When Elon Musk took over Tesla, he gave rides and pitched the electric-car company to scores of venture capitalists. Almost all declined. SpaceX launching private rockets? It’ll never happen. Brian Chesky and Airbnb’s idea of renting out your couch or spare bedroom? Ick.

What I love most about these stories are the entrepreneurs themselves—the freaks and the geeks. They are nonconformist in how they think, talk, dress and socialize. Many are self-taught to write code. None were going to be hired by the short-sleeve-white-shirt-with-a-pocket-protector-wearing IBM, let alone the white-shoe Wall Street or a corporate hierarchy like Procter & Gamble. Mr. Musk as an investment banker? Funny thought. If any of these nonconformists were actually hired, they were relegated to backrooms to work in anonymity.

The misfits got the last laugh. Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, Larry Page, Sergey Brin and the hundreds of uber-wealthy they enabled are now the power elite. Mr. Musk and friends are president-makers, and some fear they’ll soon be running the show.

After the tizzy over H-1B immigration visas, former Trump strategist Steve Bannon remarked: “We haven’t fought all these wars . . . to give it over to a bunch of geeks that are all reacting to being stuffed in a locker in high school." Jealous much, Steve? Yes, the H-1B visa program is in desperate need of reform, but the U.S. needs to be a magnet for as many smart people, often nonconformists, we can attract.

Many hate to admit it, but Donald Trump is one of those nonconformist cyclones as well, ravaging the hopefully short-lived progressive power pack. No one agrees with all his ideas, and his latest about buying Greenland and annexing Canada as our 51st state are certainly bizarre. But think about them a little, and they’re not completely awful. Let’s face it, all great ideas are met with skepticism. Much like self-driving cars—until you ride in one.

Those held back from power end up driving change. Many groups in 19th-century England weren’t allowed in government or to own private land because of their religious beliefs. Instead, they explored science and engineering and created the Industrial Revolution of steam engines and jennies and looms.

Clearly today’s version of Mr. Dylan’s Fender Stratocaster are large language models and generative artificial intelligence. The techies driving AI will soon upend most industries, jobs and governments. Be ready because the status quo will fight them tooth and nail.

It’s always a mistake when change is discouraged. Silicon Valley is one of the free market’s few meritocracies. The other is the self-correcting money-management business. Especially hedge funds. Both live on the edge of chaos. In both, if you underperform, you’re out. New ideas from those who live at the edge are fresh shots of energy to technology and really every industry. They should be encouraged even if, or maybe especially if, their ideas sound as bizarre as electric guitars at a folk music festival.

Write to kessler@wsj.com.