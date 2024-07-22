Targeting non-food inflation would be a double-edged sword for RBI
Summary
- The Economic Survey for 2023-24 has put forward a case for inflation excluding food, instead of the headline rate, as the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy target. While this would ease some of the burden on the Indian central bank, there could be some unintended consequences.
Earlier this year in January, the Reserve Bank of India’s flexible inflation targeting framework completed a decade as the primary determinant of Indian monetary policy. Informally adopted in January 2014 and officially in 2016, the framework has been the subject of considerable debate over the last few years.