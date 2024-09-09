Education and national development must go hand-in-hand as India emerges
Summary
- India’s aspiration of becoming a developed nation by 2047 demands better proficiency in reading, writing and arithmetic at every level. These 3Rs are foundational elements for the developmental progress of any nation.
Education is unquestionably a powerful driver of development. It is also one of the most important methods for improving health, nurturing gender equality and promoting household prosperity. Its impact can be multi-generational, with large and consistent returns in terms of household incomes.