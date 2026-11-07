Ela Bhatt: the entrepreneur who empowered millions of women

In India in the 1970s, and for at least the next 30 years, banks were reluctant to lend to women because they lacked collateral, did not have formal jobs and could not produce the necessary documentation. Her answer was to create a specialized bank for them. The result was the Sri Mahila Seva Sahkari Bank, set up in 1973 with 4,000 women contributing ₹10 each towards its share capital. Today, it is one of the largest microfinance institutions in the country, with 3.68 lakh borrower accounts and 1.28 lakh shareholder-members.