Ela Bhatt: the entrepreneur who empowered millions of women

Ela Bhatt is usually considered one of India’s foremost social activists, but to restrict her contribution to that would be a singular injustice. Trained as a lawyer, she combined Gandhian idealism with a nation-builder’s mindset to set up the Self Employed Women’s Association of India (Sewa), one of the largest cooperatives anywhere in the world, with a membership base of 3.8 million women across 20 states. As an institution builder, Bhatt demonstrated that people at the bottom of the economic pyramid, particularly women, could organise capital, own enterprises, access financial services and create livelihoods on their own terms.
Ela Bhatt is usually considered one of India’s foremost social activists, but to restrict her contribution to that would be a singular injustice. Trained as a lawyer, she combined Gandhian idealism with a nation-builder’s mindset to set up the Self Employed Women’s Association of India (Sewa), one of the largest cooperatives anywhere in the world, with a membership base of 3.8 million women across 20 states. As an institution builder, Bhatt demonstrated that people at the bottom of the economic pyramid, particularly women, could organise capital, own enterprises, access financial services and create livelihoods on their own terms.
Born in September 1933 to Sumantrai Bhatt, a successful lawyer, she received her early lessons in social work from her mother, Vanalila Vyas, secretary of the Gujarat branch of the All India Women’s Conference. After earning a bachelor’s degree in English from MTB College in Surat, she went on to study law. Following a short stint teaching English at SNDT Women’s University in Mumbai, she joined the Textile Labour Association, India’s oldest union of textile workers, in Ahmedabad. She went on to head its women’s division in 1968.
The early lessons
Instead of plunging headlong into the union’s activities, Bhatt first attended a three-month programme at the Afro-Asian Institute of Labour and Cooperatives in Israel. This would become a hallmark of her working style: gaining a solid grounding in her chosen area before approaching it strategically.
On her return, as she began working with the union, she realised that the law offered no protection to the thousands of self-employed women working as casual labourers, hawkers, vendors or micro-entrepreneurs making products such as papads and pickles at home to supplement their family incomes.
That became the genesis of Sewa, which she set up in 1972 as a trade union to bring women working in the informal sector onto a common platform. But Bhatt understood that merely organising women was not enough. They needed access to capital, skills, insurance and housing. That could only come about if they had access to institutional funding.
In India in the 1970s, and for at least the next 30 years, banks were reluctant to lend to women because they lacked collateral, did not have formal jobs and could not produce the necessary documentation. Her answer was to create a specialized bank for them. The result was the Sri Mahila Seva Sahkari Bank, set up in 1973 with 4,000 women contributing ₹10 each towards its share capital. Today, it is one of the largest microfinance institutions in the country, with 3.68 lakh borrower accounts and 1.28 lakh shareholder-members.
Capital for women
But Bhatt’s genius lay in tapping the linkages between these institutions. The union gave women a collective voice and bargaining power, while the bank provided seed capital for their micro-businesses. In turn, the cooperative helped them organise production, procure raw materials and find markets for their products.
Other Sewa institutions extended healthcare, childcare, insurance and training. Each addressed a different dimension of poverty, but together they provided an ecosystem through which women could become economically independent.
Along the way, Bhatt also served on the board of the Reserve Bank of India, became a trustee of the Rockefeller Foundation and was appointed chancellor of Gujarat Vidyapith. The awards followed thick and fast. In 1977, she received the Ramon Magsaysay Award for community leadership. In 1985, the Government of India conferred the Padma Shri on her, followed by the Padma Bhushan.
Beyond Sewa
Bhatt, though, was not one to rest on her laurels. She was one of the co-founders of Women’s World Banking and later became its chairperson. The global network of institutions provided financial services to poor women.
In July 2007, when Nelson Mandela, Bishop Desmond Tutu and Graca Machel brought together a group of world leaders called The Elders, who could apply their collective wisdom and experience to solving the world’s most pressing problems, Bhatt was there, leading the initiative on equality for women and girls.
Married to Ramesh Bhatt, an economist and trade union activist, she had two children, Amimayi and Mihir, who founded the All India Disaster Mitigation Institute.
Ela Bhatt died in November 2022, having successfully challenged the traditional thinking that the poor were merely recipients of development aid or objects of corporate philanthropy. Through Sewa and the other institutions she set up, she showed that an economy could be developed from the bottom up by harnessing the power of millions of informal workers.
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