A soft-spoken civil engineer with a fondness for early mornings and scriptures, Elattuvalapil Sreedharan appears to be an unlikely revolutionary.
E. Sreedharan: The man who tried to change how India moves
SummaryE. Sreedharan transformed India’s urban commute through the Delhi Metro and Konkan Railway, proving what discipline and integrity can achieve—even if cities failed to fully follow his vision.
A soft-spoken civil engineer with a fondness for early mornings and scriptures, Elattuvalapil Sreedharan appears to be an unlikely revolutionary.
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