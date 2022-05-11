Elon Musk says Japan will one day disappear. That's a problem for investors

“Invest in Kishida" could be a hard sell. First, many are rightly apprehensive over whether he’ll will be around in the long-term. His predecessor Yoshihide Suga, lasted just a year before becoming the latest of Japan’s short-lived leaders. “Is it worth remembering the name of Japan’s new PM or will he be replaced in 3-6 months?" asked the Fintwit account Zerohedge when Kishida was elected leader last year, summing up the disdain many have for a country where returns have long been thought to go to die.