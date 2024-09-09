Email avalanche? Here’s why humans are a lot like monkeys
Summary
- Many human instincts have evolutionary origins, studies show. Frustration with too many emails usually arises, we assume, because they take more time than we have. But our behavioural response mechanism may be primeval—to the extent it’s about a hierarchy in our heads.
If you’re confronting an endless string of unread emails after a long weekend or vacation, try thinking of responding as a game. A status game. Since reading the 2012 book Games Primates Play, by University of Chicago behavioural scientist Dario Maestripieri, I’ve never looked at my inbox the same way.