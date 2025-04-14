Opinion
The “—er” positioning and a broken media ecosystem: A challenge and an opportunity for brands
SummaryIn the evolving marketing landscape, brands struggle to stand out amid commoditization and algorithm-driven media. Shubhranshu Singh of Tata Motors highlights the importance of emotional connections and consumer trust, warning that reliance on algorithms may lead to cultural uniformity.
"It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity, it was the season of Light, it was the season of Darkness…"
