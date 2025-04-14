Media has shifted from being big, broadcast and infrequent to being small, social and always on. The 20th-century content world was about hits. The 21st-century digital entertainment economy is about niches. Within niches, brands try to efficiently target prospects. But, successful marketing isn’t about optimizing efficiency. Without evocative meaning, every brand is a base commodity. So, when sameness is enforced – be it in specs, use of media, processes, references, faces, places, and the route to market - one ends up in a massive undifferentiated heap along with everyone else.