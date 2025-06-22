Europe wants to show it’s ready for war. Would anyone show up to fight?
The “peace project” at the heart of the continent has worked rather too well
Nice tanks you got there, Europe—got anyone to drive ’em? Such are the taunts the continent’s generals might have to endure following the announcement of a splurge in defence spending expected from the NATO summit in The Hague on June 24th-25th.
