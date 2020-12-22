Even a single systemic weakness could permit a big health shock

Public sector investment is needed at all levels of healthcare, but especially so at the primary level. Early detection of outbreaks, contact tracing and containment measures are functions best performed at that level. Even the prevention and control of non-communicable diseases—which are now clearly recognized as the most important risk-enhancing contributors to severe disease and mortality in cases of covid and similar respiratory infections—are best prevented, detected early and treated effectively through continuous care at the primary level. District and medical college hospitals too need to be strengthened, along with emergency transport services. A multi-layered, multi-skilled health force must be steadily developed to meet the many needs of the health system, since neither public health emergencies nor regular needs can be met by hurriedly assembling a dubious mix of skills. India’s private and voluntary healthcare sectors need to be connected to the evolving framework of universal health coverage in a predictable and accountable arrangement that is not driven by expediency. Horizontal and vertical networks of healthcare providers must be developed at and between the different levels of care in every district of the country.