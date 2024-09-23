Exploding pagers and the tech race with China
SummaryIsrael’s attack against Hezbollah points to the risks and opportunities of an interconnected world.
Let’s call it Operation Chutzpah. If, as is widely believed, the Mossad detonated pagers and walkie-talkies used by Lebanese Hezbollah terrorists, killing dozens and wounding thousands, it will go down as an intelligence operation for the history books. This strike is the latest in a string of daring operations from the tunnels beneath Gaza to the heart of Tehran. It also demonstrates how software has ushered in a new phase of warfare.