Exploding pagers and the tech race with China

Second, we need to wield the free-world technology stack more effectively. In World War II, America equipped its allies to be the “Arsenal of Democracy." Today, nations looking to us for weapons might call us the “DMV of Democracy"—we provide what we promised only after an agonizing wait. As Rahm Emanuel, our ambassador to Japan, recently noted, “our military industrial base is ferkakte . . . it’s screwed up . . . the weakest link in our national security." Technology can help. America has the tools to build a software-defined manufacturing ecosystem, where we can find and fix bottlenecks. A digital twin of the entire defense supply chain would allow us to analyze, allocate, and accelerate production from the factory floor to the front line.