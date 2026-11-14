Fali Nariman: the corporate lawyer who stood up to power

The Emergency of 1975 was one of the darkest periods in Indian democracy. It was also a time when many public figures chose to crawl, even when they were only asked to bend. One man who chose to stand up was eminent jurist Fali Sam Nariman. On 26 June 1975, a day after the Emergency was declared, the 46-year-old lawyer resigned as Additional Solicitor General of India in protest against the suspension of fundamental rights.