Fali Nariman: the corporate lawyer who stood up to power

The Emergency of 1975 was one of the darkest periods in Indian democracy. It was also a time when many public figures chose to crawl, even when they were only asked to bend. One man who chose to stand up was eminent jurist Fali Sam Nariman. On 26 June 1975, a day after the Emergency was declared, the 46-year-old lawyer resigned as Additional Solicitor General of India in protest against the suspension of fundamental rights.
The Emergency of 1975 was one of the darkest periods in Indian democracy. It was also a time when many public figures chose to crawl, even when they were only asked to bend. One man who chose to stand up was eminent jurist Fali Sam Nariman. On 26 June 1975, a day after the Emergency was declared, the 46-year-old lawyer resigned as Additional Solicitor General of India in protest against the suspension of fundamental rights.
The man who became such a staunch defender of constitutional democracy had begun his career under very different circumstances. Born on 10 January 1929 in Rangoon into a Parsi Zoroastrian family, he had a comfortable childhood, describing himself in his autobiography as a “rather spoilt child” fondly called “baba”. The Second World War and the Japanese bombing of Rangoon in December 1941 forced the Narimans to flee Burma.
After arriving in India, he attended Bishop Cotton School in Shimla and then St Xavier’s College, Mumbai, from where he graduated with a rather unremarkable BA degree in History and Economics. With none of the other career options appealing enough, law was something of a last refuge. He enrolled at Government Law College in Mumbai, where his teachers included legal luminaries such as Nani Palkhivala and Yeshwant Vishnu Chandrachud. He excelled in his chosen field, winning the Kinloch Forbes Gold Medal and Prize for Roman Law and Jurisprudence. He also went on to top the Advocates Examination.
A legal apprenticeship
After a year as a trainee at the solicitors’ firm of Payne & Co., he was fortunate to be mentored by Jamshedji Behramji Kanga, who helped shape India’s tax jurisprudence and whose chambers were a finishing school for eminent lawyers such as HM Seervai and Soli Sorabjee.
Nariman took to his profession with a passion and zeal that marked him out as an outstanding lawyer. He could take on huge workloads, often spending a full week working on cases in the Bombay High Court before travelling to Pune to practise in the district court. In particular, he developed a formidable practice in commercial and civil litigation, dealing with matters involving complicated business disputes, contracts and taxation.
He practised in Bombay for 22 years before moving to Delhi after his appointment as Additional Solicitor General of India. His career thereafter would take him into international commercial arbitration as well as some of the most consequential legal battles in independent India.
Paradoxically, one of his most significant cases came when he represented Union Carbide Corporation in court following the December 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy. Nariman negotiated a $470 million settlement, which was eventually approved by the Supreme Court in February 1989. From the client’s perspective, it was a hugely successful conclusion. But in every other way, it was an insult heaped on the victims of the man-made disaster. Nariman subsequently expressed deep regret at having accepted the brief in the first place, acknowledging that he had underestimated the sheer scale of the human tragedy that had unfolded in Bhopal. In his memoirs, he wrote movingly of his error of judgement and how sometimes one lives to regret one’s human failings.
Principle over power
To be fair, he had already shown, in his response to the Emergency, that his moral compass was guided by principle rather than expediency. Following his resignation, the government withdrew his security cover, and the family had to vacate their official bungalow. They struggled to find a landlord willing to rent them a house in Delhi. Nevertheless, he went on to build a large and lucrative commercial and civil practice, dominating the commercial courts with his intellectual rigour, meticulous preparation and formidable courtroom presence. In fact, life came full circle in 2007, when the Congress-led government, the very party whose administration he had walked out on during the Emergency, conferred the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian honour, on him.
In 1955, he married Bapsi Contractor, with whom he had two children: a son, Rohinton Nariman, who served as Solicitor General of India and went on to become a Supreme Court judge, and a daughter, Anahita, who became a speech therapist working with handicapped and disabled children.
Nariman once observed that lawyers in India do not retire; they simply drop dead. He finally did so on 21 February 2024, aged 95, at his home in New Delhi, having remained true to the aphorism and practised almost until the end. Over his 73-year career, he served corporate India, challenged the government and, when his conscience demanded it, walked away from power.
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