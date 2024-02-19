Farmers’ worries real, but they are not solely in pain
Summary
- Agriculture has shaped our society and culture for centuries But farmers have always faced problems
Farmers in a certain region of the country are once again on the boil. They have started marching toward Delhi to exert pressure on the government through sit-ins. They claim the government has not kept the promises it gave them. However, one question arises in the context: If farmers are present throughout the country, why is their agitation not nationwide? I’ll try to explain this further, but first, let us first talk about a similar situation in Europe.