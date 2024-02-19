Farmers’ worries real, but they are not solely in pain

In the 2019 interim budget, the Union government resolved to grant farming households ₹6,000 each year from the treasury. Similarly, during the covid pandemic, the government began providing free foodgrain and edible oil each month to those in need. These schemes are continuing still, and are regarded as great aid in the villages of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Bihar, which I have been in direct contact with. The Central and state governments also operate numerous social programmes for children of farmers and agricultural labourers and for women in the occupation. The needy benefit from direct “cash transfer" to farmer accounts. Not just that, this class is also entitled to several other agricultural concessions. There is no need for a telescope to see its good impact on the rural economy.