A sensible and credible budget that eschews drama

First, the budget strives to ensure that deficits and debt are on a sustainable path and at the same time achieve a sensible balance between persistent tending to the recovery and shoring up fiscal health. The most redeeming part is that the government has surprised positively on fiscal rectitude despite impending general elections, and not just promising future adjustments. The Centre’s fiscal deficit narrowed from 6.4% of GDP in FY23 to 5.8% in FY24 as against a target of 5.9% but is expected to go down sharply to 5.1% in FY25. A concomitant effect is the shrinking of the revenue and primary deficits in FY25 by around 80 bps each which points to the recovering fiscal health of the economy.