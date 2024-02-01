A sensible budget that eschews drama
Summary
- The budget strives to ensure that deficits and debt are on a sustainable path and at the same time achieve a sensible balance between persistent tending to the recovery and shoring up fiscal health
Frankly, the finance minister did a splendid job even before the budget presentation by tempering expectations and clarifying that it will just be an interim budget, and kudos to her for sticking to it. Hence, the broader direction emanating from the Interim budget is more important than the details.