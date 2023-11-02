After Tata Steel's big losses, shareholders could ask if it's time to sell Corus

The persistent pain and constant right-sound-byte signaling about concerns around the European segment need a closure, and it is crucial to determine the path forward. The question that one confronts is- can it have a sustainable and profitable existence? If so, how much more time and precious capital would be needed? After all, in business, success is not solely determined by knowing when to enter a market or business, but also by the wisdom of knowing when to exit. They can’t just make steel, they need to make sustained profits too.