Budget 2024: Expectations of individual taxpayers

As is usual around this time of the year, the expectations of the taxpayers’ skyrocket for concessions in tax and other favourable changes in the income-tax law from the budget, and this year is no different, in fact, more so, as we are in an election year. This, despite the fact, that technically the government, in an election year, is required to present a “Vote on Account" budget to get Parliament approval to tide through the government expenses until the budget is presented in July by the newly elected government.