Building analytics capabilities doesn't equate to AI
Summary
- Corporations around the world will have to incorporate AI into their core strategy, albeit not with very high expectations, lest it leads to an existential crisis
One interaction with ChatGPT is enough to convince any naysayer that AI is for real and it is already here. Executives across the globe find themselves captivated by the potential of AI and what it can do for their companies. Companies across the globe are trying to figure out how they can implement AI systems for their organisations. The real challenge for companies and their top executives lies in not only deploying these systems or finding the actual use cases where to use AI but perhaps most importantly how they cultivate an AI mindset in their organisation, how they introduce it to their workforce and whether they need a new structure to embark on this AI journey.