Building analytics capabilities doesn't equate to AI

For the first time in the history of mankind, we have no idea what the future will look like in a decade. Historically, the life of an individual had a greater sense of stability or certainty when it came to skills required in the job market and the kind of jobs that will be around. Now with the advent of LLMs and its capabilities of even writing software programs, and with newer companies like OpenAI suddenly changing the way we look at human intelligence, we are indeed heading into unchartered waters. Only time will reveal which strategies prove effective in such circumstances. The only thing which is certain is that corporations around the world will have to incorporate AI into their core strategy, albeit not with very high expectations, lest it leads to an existential crisis.