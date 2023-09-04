Business intelligence technology and e-commerce2 min read 04 Sep 2023, 01:52 PM IST
As the business landscape continues to change rapidly, business intelligence will continue to be the driving engine for e-commerce businesses
Business Intelligence (BI) plays a critical role in assisting organizations to make informed decisions and gain a competitive edge in today’s dynamic business environment. With the increasing significance of e-commerce as a business medium, BI has undergone continuous transformation to meet the evolving needs of the industry. The evolution of BI started from its roots in Management Information Systems (MIS) and progressed to the integration of external data and advanced analytical capabilities. The goal is to provide current and relevant information for businesses to thrive in challenging economic times.