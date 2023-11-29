Charlie Munger, an army veteran and a lawyer by training, in his near century-long life can be best described as the paragon of wisdom. Over the past several decades, Munger has liberally shared his thoughts on investing and life with the world at large through his interactions with the media. Even in his 90s, Munger was mentally sharp and his wisdom unparalleled. His multi-dimensional approach to investing has left an indelible mark on the investing world.