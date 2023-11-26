Climate Finance: The Solution to All Climate-driven Ills?
Summary
- India is also insisting on new climate finance targets by 2024, asserting that the required amounts be set in trillions to meet the actual needs of climate change mitigation
Statistics reveal that the world’s top 1 per cent of emitters produce over 1,000 times more CO2 than the bottom 1 per cent. That number gets starker, as studies reveal, with the richest 0.1 per cent of the world’s population emitting 10 times more than the entire top 10 per cent combined. These figures make one thing explicitly clear: if these top emitters globally continue to maintain such carbon levels, there is no way we can decarbonize fast enough.