Climate Finance: The Solution to All Climate-driven Ills?

India has been seen taking the lead in representing developing nations’ needs in global summits and forums. Developed nations were required to mobilise $100 billion per year by 2020, which, while far from having been met, has also proved simply insufficient. In lieu of this, India has taken the lead at the UNFCCC to advocate for climate finance in the form of grants instead of loans that many developed nations tend to provide in the name of support. These loans can potentially harm local communities, adding to the heavy debts of countries, especially when interest rates are on the rise. Additionally, India is also insisting on new climate finance targets by 2024, asserting that the required amounts be set in trillions to meet the actual needs of climate change mitigation.