Companies turn creative to go green
21 Sep 2023
For sustainability to be deeply embedded in the organisation, we need a sustainability-oriented culture that promotes environmentally conscious decision making and recognises it as a competitive advantage
The first half of September alone saw eight devastating floods across four continents, as per media reports. This marks the latest in a series of extreme weather-related events that are gradually becoming the norm. Climate change is upon us and there are no two ways about it. Tackling climate change requires decarbonisation of electrification, industry and transportation sectors which contribute around 90% of CO2 emissions. This article is focused on sustainability in commercial and industrial(C&I) sector which is responsible for over 30% of annual global CO2 emissions.