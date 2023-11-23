COP28 must redefine the narrative of global climate action
Summary
- It's time to mobilize collective action, secure financial commitments, and steer the world toward a resilient and environmentally sustainable future.
The escalating climate crisis demands immediate action from all nations and COP28 presents a vital opportunity for countries to re-examine their commitments and strategies. While previous COP meetings have made progress, the global transition needs to accelerate to match the scale of the challenge.