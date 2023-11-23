COP28 must redefine the narrative of global climate action

The economic implications of the transition are profound. The United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) suggests that the financial inflow for adaptation in developing countries is dwarfed by the actual costs. The transition to a low-carbon economy demands substantial investments, with annual requirements estimated at $4-6 trillion through 2050. For developing countries, the investment need is calculated at around $6 trillion from 2022 to 2030 for effective climate action plan implementation. To meet these formidable targets, at least 5% of the global GDP must be dedicated to climate action annually.

