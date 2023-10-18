Cricket, Chandrayaan and the menace of ambush marketing

As the Cricket World Cup is underway, the frenzy is at its peak with historic victories and record-breaking performances. All advertising opportunities are being exploited, not only to congratulate Team India, but also to ride the World Cup wave, gain eyeballs and attract attention.

It is also precisely the reason why organisers/ICC need to play a watchdog role now to minimize ambush marketing and potential loss of licensing revenue. The official sponsors too need to be vigilant against ambush tactics of non-sponsor competitors, who are currently brainstorming on how to creatively associate themselves with the Cricket World Cup, without overstepping legal thresholds of ambush marketing and intellectual property infringement.

Largely, all sporting events have sponsorship arrangements for licensing revenue with companies as lead partners, team sponsors, logistics partners, digital media partners, partners for uniforms, staff, etc. The idea is to maximise sponsorship and the commercial benefit from the event. The official sponsors of any such sporting event get great visibility, advertising and marketing opportunities. The sponsorship contract usually provides details of all advertising opportunities, areas/ places where the sponsors’ brands and logos will be displayed, size of signage, placement, visibility, and the like.

Prior to the event, the event owners and organisers must take steps to protect all Intellectual Property (IP) rights related to the event, event name, logos, team names, etc., to ensure that their IP rights are fully protected and they have legal protection against any potential misuse. Obtaining IP protection ensures that at least in relation to instances of direct ambush marketing, the event owner can obtain relief and limit potential damages by initiating an action for IP infringement.

Sponsorship contracts must fully protect and clearly spell out the rights of a sponsor in relation to their ability to freely market and advertise their brands along with and during the event – in and around event venues, digitally, on social media platforms, print and digital media, etc. By paying a sponsorship fee, a sponsor gets attached to the event and enjoys brand visibility, which grows with the success of the event. Especially for long tournaments such as the Cricket World Cup, a sponsor enjoys almost a month’s visibility and advertising space at prime slots, in association with the event.

However, the tournament time is often utilised by non-sponsors too, through advertising themes centred around the flavour of the match, to benefit from the goodwill associated with the tournament, without having to pay the heavy-duty sponsorship fee. For an average consumer, the advertising indicia/ hoardings used in the event are overcrowded with brands, making it difficult for them to imagine and create one brand association with the event. However, individual and targeted advertising revolving around the event at play draws more focused public attention and association, which companies try and leverage.

This is ambush marketing – the attempt by a company to capitalise on an event, without necessarily being an official sponsor. This is typically done by creating an association with the event, which may result in misappropriation or intellectual property infringement claims. Contextually, in the Cricket World Cup, the ICC would have registered key terms surrounding the event, such as Cricket World Cup 2023, logos of the Cricket World Cup, insignia, etc. The Trade Marks Act, 1999, has remedies for direct ambush marketing, where the logos and marks of the event owner are involved. Section 29(8) enables an owner to sue for trademark infringement in case the registered trademark is misused in an advertisement.

However, ambush marketing has various styles and forms. A company may attempt to form an association with an event, without misusing the trademarks of the event. Some of these advertisements may not be legally actionable.

For example, a player wearing accessories of a brand that is not the official sponsor of the event; tweeting or advertising by print media, and congratulatory messages on the victory of a team, have been found to be acceptable. There could be a thin line between acceptable advertisements and those that may find themselves in legal trouble.

Though some events lose out on license fees through such advertising tactics, there are others that are historic and momentous, but fail to commercialise and gain through licensing opportunities.

One such classic example is the launch of Chandrayaan 3 by Isro in July 2023. With the successful landing, India became the first country to land near the Moon’s south pole. This event was telecast live, with millions watching and cheering for ISRO and the scientists behind the mission.

The next few days saw national advertisements, digital and print media campaigns, social media content flooded with multinationals appreciating Isro and India’s achievements, with some even projecting as though they were invested in Isro’s project and its success.

Could Isro have foreseen the success and licensing opportunities associated with this launch? If yes, multiple revenue-generating streams could have been opened up through licensing opportunities associated with the live telecast of the launch event, licensing of the name Chandrayaan 3, ISRO, and other associated logos in advertisements, over merchandising, etc. Some may argue that this was a national interest event, but does that take away from the fact that the space agency could have earned millions of dollars in royalties to aid further research and development?

In our view, all forms of creativity and human effort have value and the law provides a clear mechanism to enable the realisation of this value, creatively exploit it and keep in check unlawful misappropriation.

(Swati Sharma is partner & head – intellectual property, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas).