Cricket, Chandrayaan and the menace of ambush marketing
SummarySponsorship contracts must fully protect and clearly spell out the rights of a sponsor in relation to their ability to freely market and advertise their brands
As the Cricket World Cup is underway, the frenzy is at its peak with historic victories and record-breaking performances. All advertising opportunities are being exploited, not only to congratulate Team India, but also to ride the World Cup wave, gain eyeballs and attract attention.