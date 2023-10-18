Cricket, Chandrayaan and the menace of ambush marketing

This is ambush marketing – the attempt by a company to capitalise on an event, without necessarily being an official sponsor. This is typically done by creating an association with the event, which may result in misappropriation or intellectual property infringement claims. Contextually, in the Cricket World Cup, the ICC would have registered key terms surrounding the event, such as Cricket World Cup 2023, logos of the Cricket World Cup, insignia, etc. The Trade Marks Act, 1999, has remedies for direct ambush marketing, where the logos and marks of the event owner are involved. Section 29(8) enables an owner to sue for trademark infringement in case the registered trademark is misused in an advertisement.

