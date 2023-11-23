Critical and emerging tech: A central platform for US-India collaboration
Summary
- This relationship is augmented by the Indian diaspora's success in the US, particularly in academia and industry, fostering a conducive environment for heightened cooperation
Global trade's landscape is swiftly evolving, where strategic and economic imperatives intertwine, with technology at their intersection. The role of technology in international negotiations and strategy is increasingly pronounced, serving as a pivotal element in crafting national agendas.