Critical and emerging tech: A central platform for US-India collaboration

How did we get here? The world’s supply chains were threatened, starting 2020, by two events. The Covid pandemic exposed the reliance that the world had on China as a source of supply over a wide spectrum of areas, from electronics to pharmaceutical ingredients. It was clear that there needed to be diversification to mitigate the risks attendant with a concentrated source of supply; the resilience of supply chains had to be considered alongside costs and efficiencies. Then, two years later, the invasion of Ukraine, exposed new vulnerabilities: European dependence on Russia for energy and the importance of Ukraine for food supply as one of the top three grain exporters.