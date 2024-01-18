Davos 2024: It is AI everywhere

As I walk through the Promenade street sometimes multiple times in a day, I can say that it is dominated by the presence of Indian state governments, Indian technology companies, as also the countries of the Middle East. That in a way demonstrates their ambitions and aspirations to make a global mark.

In conversations, the mood at Davos has fluctuated over the past couple of days. If it was all about cautious optimism and expectations of the global economy managing a soft landing yesterday, the three existentialist threats are ruling the dialogues everywhere I go– Artificial Intelligence (AI), climate change and the wars across the globe.

Artificial intelligence in fact is the flavour of WEF – there is no conversation that does not feature it in some way or the other and everybody is an AI expert. The camps are neatly divided between the AI enthusiasts and the doomsayers.

The United Nations chief Antonio Guterres is one of the latter – he appealed to all leaders to create a global strategy for the AI (particularly GenAI) threats that could crop up.

Satya Nadella, a firm AI enthusiast, does not dismiss the fears but thinks that there is little to worry about if the correct precautions are taken. He has echoed what several other leaders have been saying for some time – the need for a global coordination on AI that would see appropriate guardrails being put in place. It is now becoming clear to global policy-makers that AI is not amenable to regulations limited by geography – it needs a world consensus.

The eruption of new regional wars is not only leading to worries regarding world peace but also the economic impact in the form of protracted supply chain issues that are giving every business leader jitters, especially at a time when global growth needs a significant push.

There is a growing agreement that not enough has been done to ameliorate global warming and emissions even while there is little consensus as to what should be the way forward. While global corporate leaders are all taking the path of sustainability, there are worries that it will not be enough to ward off a cataclysm.

Among the countries, one can also see that the China delegation is making a strong case on its growth and sending a clear message to global investors that it is open for business.

Rajiv Memani, EY India chairman and regional managing partner, writes exclusively for Mint from Davos.