Davos 2024: It is AI everywhere
SummaryArtificial intelligence in fact is the flavour of WEF – there is no conversation that does not feature it in some way or the other and everybody is an AI expert.
As I walk through the Promenade street sometimes multiple times in a day, I can say that it is dominated by the presence of Indian state governments, Indian technology companies, as also the countries of the Middle East. That in a way demonstrates their ambitions and aspirations to make a global mark.