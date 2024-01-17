Davos 2024: Leaders watch global economy with a cautious optimism
SummaryThe optimism is tempered by worries about geopolitics and its effect on global supply chains.
For the over 800 global CEOs and business and government leaders gathered in Davos this year, Day 2 was fairly pleasant with the temperature at only minus 5 Celsius. There was cautious optimism about the state of the global economy. There was also a renewed enthusiasm among CEOS to use the World Economic Forum as a platform to discuss, debate and chart out actions and solutions to the world’s problems.