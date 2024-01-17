Davos 2024: Leaders watch global economy with a cautious optimism

• The state of the global economy is on everyone’s mind. In 2023, global growth was quite resilient and inflation also toned down. Several countries such as the US and China did relatively well in the second half of 2023. India’s exceptional growth has of course been the highlight of the world economy in the past year. In 2024, people anticipate Europe to bounce back faster whereas the US might take more time to stabilize. Some leaders are predicting a soft landing on both sides of the Atlantic even as interest rates start coming down.

Hi! You're reading a premium article Start 14 Days Free Trial