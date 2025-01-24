Davos Diaries: Low on buzz but high on optimism; AI and tariffs in spotlight
Summary
- Davos 2025 is buzzing with discussions on AI, climate change, and trade tariffs as leaders prepare for changes and focus on growth. Also, the Indian delegation is making waves, showcasing investment opportunities in technology and infrastructure
Days three and four of Davos were filled with more panel discussions, sessions, and conversations. In addition to Ukraine President Zelenskyy walking the Davos corridors, day three was packed with several high-profile country representatives addressing the audience, including Malaysian Prime Minister M. Anwar, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, and Britain’s new Treasury chief, Rachel Reeves.