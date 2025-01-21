Opinion
Davos 2025: Emerging economies make their mark
Summary
- The Indian government has perhaps its biggest contingent ever at Davos this year, and India and Saudi Arabia are taking up prime real estate along the iconic Davos Promenade, writes Rajeev Memani, chairman and CEO of EY India.
The general mood is upbeat at this year’s World Economic Forum (WEF), though day one at Davos coincided with a flurry of executive orders by US President Donald Trump immediately after he took oath.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more