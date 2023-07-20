Justice is a core, fundamental human right that has evolving interdisciplinary applications. Climate justice sounds like a new concept, but its effects have been visible for ages. It has now gained prominence and has visible and immediate implications across geographies and lives. So how do we ensure that climate justice is meted fairly?

The concept of justice is one that is as old as human existence. Over time, the contours of justice have evolved, shifted and further democratized. Now, with soaring temperatures, erratic weather patterns, mega storms, forest fires, depleting green cover and rising sea levels, the concept of climate justice is more in focus, and is considered as crucial as social, political or economic justice.

A clear demonstration of this focus on climate justice can be seen in the recent actions of the Pacific nation of Vanuatu. This small island nation, which has contributed minimally to global greenhouse gas emissions, has led a successful effort to adopt a United Nations resolution that seeks a legal opinion from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on states’ obligations to tackle climate crisis. This is a significant step towards holding polluting countries legally accountable for their contributions to climate change and the consequences of their inaction.

However, despite the strides made by nations like Vanuatu, there is a clear inequity in how climate change affects the world. Climate change does not affect everyone equally and everyone has not contributed equally to the problem of climate change.

For instance, the northern hemisphere profited tremendously from the Industrial Revolution and consequently, contributed almost entirely to the fossil fuel usage and the associated pollution. Similarly, the economically well-off classes lead much more energy intensive lives than the economically weaker sections. Ironically, however, they are also the first and worst affected by the impact of climate change, whether it’s carbon cess on fossil fuels or disruptions from extreme climate events. In every other environmental paradigm, the principle is always “Polluter Pays", but in this case, the people who are paying for it are not really the ones causing the problem.

Addressing this inequity is at the core of climate justice.

The ‘Polluter Pays Principle’ or the ‘Common but Differentiated Responsibility’ principle put forth in International climate talks is critical to the success of climate justice. While both developed and developing countries must share the responsibility of mitigating climate crisis, the skew has to be overwhelmingly on the developed world, not just from a qualitative historical assessment but from a purely per capita emissions perspective. Do we not administer income tax on a similar principle? However, having said that, that doesn’t give developing countries carte blanche to emit limitlessly and without consequences. They must make use of the green growth possibilities available now that weren’t available in the early years of the industrial era.

India was officially announced as the most populous nation in the world recently, yet if one looks at the per capita carbon emissions which is a fairer way of looking at emissions rather than overall emissions, India emits only 1.8 tonnes of carbon dioxide per capita against the 14.7 tonne emitted per capita by the US. However, India has still committed to significant emissions reduction. We aspire to be net zero by 2070 fuelled mainly by an aggressive renewable energy addition plan. While our plans could definitely be more ambitious, as a function of our per capita emission, they are still a much bolder commitment compared to nations like the US.

While international and national discourse around climate change is indeed getting louder, the strategy is still very top down. Let’s take the net zero target for 2070 set by India, as an example. What is the expected impact on communities, what roles are they expected to play and what are the roadmaps that take all the above into account?

India is at a crucial juncture, where we must crave a unique development path for ourselves. We should aim for green development rather than obsessing with black or brown development. This is primarily for two reasons: first, the urgency in addressing the climate emergency and the lack of time to cross the point of no-return, and second, the availability of low-cost green alternatives today that do not require us to compromise economic growth.

Climate change and its disastrous, life-altering impacts are global issues and require a concerted global effort. However, it also requires funding and investment. Climate justice necessitates that the bulk of this must be taken on by the developed world. Simply put, in terms of action- everyone has to do their share but in terms of where the money has to come from- the onus must be more on the global north.

Emissions Budget

One solution could be a climate emissions budget for every country, based on population, development curve, and vulnerability, among other factors. Emissions beyond the stipulated budget/ceiling should be taxed like a carbon credit.

Prioritise the vulnerable

We need to streamline our actions and strategies to protect vulnerable populations, such as coastal communities, and those living in extreme climate zones. Let’s go back to the plight of countries like Vanuatu, that despite contributing least to global greenhouse-gas emissions, are severely impacted by climate change due to erratic and extreme weather which endanger their water and food security and cause forced migration.

Transparency and accountability

Finally, every country must publish emissions data transparently and regularly. Climate treaties must be honoured and enforced with the same seriousness as military or economic treaties.

Multi-national companies and corporates are microcosms of larger nations. In the communities that are directly impacted by their activities whether it is by their operations, their supply chain, or any other sphere of influence, businesses must ensure that their undertakings are taking in account the principle of climate justice.

On a parting note, the discussion on climate justice is extremely anthropocentric. There is biodiverse flora and fauna that co habit this planet, who cannot lobby for themselves. Climate justice also involves giving back them their ecosystem.

Ramnath Vaidyanathan is associate vice president and head of environmental sustainability at Godrej Industries.n