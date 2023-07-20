Demystifying climate justice5 min read 20 Jul 2023, 05:09 PM IST
Climate change and its disastrous, life-altering impacts are global issues and require a concerted global effort. However, it also requires funding and investment.
Justice is a core, fundamental human right that has evolving interdisciplinary applications. Climate justice sounds like a new concept, but its effects have been visible for ages. It has now gained prominence and has visible and immediate implications across geographies and lives. So how do we ensure that climate justice is meted fairly?
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×