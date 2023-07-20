Demystifying climate justice

India was officially announced as the most populous nation in the world recently, yet if one looks at the per capita carbon emissions which is a fairer way of looking at emissions rather than overall emissions, India emits only 1.8 tonnes of carbon dioxide per capita against the 14.7 tonne emitted per capita by the US. However, India has still committed to significant emissions reduction. We aspire to be net zero by 2070 fuelled mainly by an aggressive renewable energy addition plan. While our plans could definitely be more ambitious, as a function of our per capita emission, they are still a much bolder commitment compared to nations like the US.