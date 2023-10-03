Embracing elegance: Mumbai's luxury real estate gears up for a stellar 2024
Luxury housing sales are shattering records, and this momentum is projected to persist not only throughout the remainder of this year but also well into 2024
Based on data from the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA), the Mumbai real estate market, famous for its luxurious properties, saw an average daily launch of almost 150 property units during the first half of 2023. This number had almost doubled to about 200 units per day in 2022 compared to the pre-covid pandemic when around 100 units were launched daily.