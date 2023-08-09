Establishing a foreign K-12 school in India

Establishing a foreign K-12 school in India4 min read 09 Aug 2023, 03:33 PM IST
If more foreign schools show interest in India, the Indian government may find merit in having a separate set of legislation to allow setting up of foreign K-12 schools in the country
There is no dearth of data to support the need for good quality K-12 education in India. The government’s focus on skilling, employability and holistic multidisciplinary education has only upped the demand for better schools in the country. There has been significant uptick in international curriculum schools across the nation in recent years, despite much higher fees compared to domestic boards. This is mainly due to better quality of teaching-learning and learner skills.