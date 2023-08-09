Establishing a foreign K-12 school in India

There are some structures that have been used in the past. The first and potentially the most important one is a licencing and services arrangement between a foreign school operator and a domestic Indian partner. Under this arrangement, the responsibility of all local compliances – including setting-up of the school, infrastructure, obtaining/ maintaining all permissions, as well as day-to-day operations – is vested with the local Indian partner. The foreign school operator licences its brand, curriculum and sometimes expert services (such as teacher training, etc) to the Indian partner. Payments are made by the Indian partner to the foreign school operator in a structured manner, subject to compliance with the Indian tax laws and exchange control regulations. This option can be used to give the foreign school operator an ability to exercise quality control over the functioning of the school in a variety of ways, which can be documented by way of robust agreements.