Every day should be National Energy Conservation Day
Summary
- Energy efficiency is just as important as energy generation, and has tremendous potential to reduce greenhouse gas emissions while making Indian businesses more competitive. We must adopt it as a way of life.
India observes National Energy Conservation Day on 14 December every year to celebrate its achievements in energy efficiency and conservation. On this occasion, let us reflect on the many ways that we – as individuals, communities, businesses, institutions and governments – can contribute to energy conservation by embracing energy efficiency in various ways.