Every day should be National Energy Conservation Day

Fans and air-conditioners

In India, fans are used extensively both in households and small commercial establishments. However, most of them are conventional fans, which consume almost three times as much as the most efficient ones available today. India has more than 66 crore fans, which on average run for 18 hours a day at least nine months a year, so there’s huge potential for saving energy here. The Bureau of Energy Efficiency’s rule that all ceiling fans must have star ratings from January 2023 is therefore a welcome development.

