Evolution of leadership: Embracing unvanguard principles in the modern world

The concept of leadership is a timeless one, spanning back to the era of the iron age, yet has remained relevant, adapting to the demands of the modern world. While the principles of evolution - variation, inheritance, selection, and time - apply to leadership, there emerges a new paradigm: leading from the back. In the words of Nelson Mandela, this style involves letting the most nimble go out ahead, while subtly directing from behind. This unvanguard approach stands in stark contrast to the traditional military-style vanguard leadership, signifying a shift in the dynamics of leadership.

Numerous contemporary factors contribute to this evolution. One significant factor is the changing psychological contract between companies and employees. Today, individuals seek more than just a paycheck from their work; they yearn for meaning and purpose. They want to be valued as unique individuals and to contribute to something greater than themselves. Organizations are increasingly expected to co-author their purpose with employees, aligning their goals with positive societal impact. Unvanguard leaders understand the importance of purpose-driven cultures and consciously cultivate them within their organizations.

Furthermore, the rise of hybrid work arrangements has emphasized the need for leadership styles that prioritize autonomy and flexibility. Employees no longer want to be micromanaged; they desire the freedom to excel in their roles while maintaining a healthy work-life balance. Unvanguard leaders recognize this shift and adapt their leadership approach accordingly, fostering environments where employees feel empowered to take ownership of their work.

The democratization of innovation Innovation, too, is undergoing a transformation. While society often romanticizes the lone genius who has a sudden stroke of creative insight, the reality is that most innovation is the result of collaborative effort.

Think about it. Is artificial intelligence or a smartphone or a Pixar movie about only a single person's vision or labour? Most definitely, not. Historically it has been seen that most innovation is the result of collaborative work involving a diverse group and a collective, collaborative process of imagination, iteration and discovery. Society tends to teach those who are in positions of authority that it's their job to come up with the big idea, but sustained innovation comes when everyone has an opportunity to play their role in making the sum of parts.

Unvanguard leaders understand the value of diversity and collaboration in driving innovation. They create environments where team members feel comfortable sharing their ideas and experimenting with new approaches. They try to innovate in an organization by harnessing the collective genius of the people. By embracing a collective approach to innovation, organizations can stay ahead of the curve in today's rapidly changing world.

Transformations are produced by people not machines Transformative change, whether in business or society, is ultimately driven by people. The perpetual cycle of change mirrors Darwinian principles and is evident in business organizations. However, traditional leadership models often prioritize profit over people, clinging to past successes. Yet, evolution highlights the significant impact individuals have in driving transformations.

Imagine applying a "people-first" approach to transform business. This entails starting from within the organization, investing time and resources to understand current behaviors, practices, and values. By focusing on people, leaders can pinpoint challenges and barriers, aligning them with the organization's purpose. Balancing individual needs with opportunities for growth is essential, acknowledging motivational drivers such as benefits, fair pay, autonomy, and professional development.

Recognizing the pivotal role employees play in achieving business transformation, unvanguard leaders prioritize a people-first approach. They understand that successful transformation stems from marrying purpose with profit. By fostering authentic connections and a collective sense of belonging, they empower individuals to contribute meaningfully to the organization's objectives. Through constant communication, they highlight the impact of each employee's contributions on business transformation.

Unvanguard leadership aims to inspire followership not through authority, but through genuine respect and empowerment. It's about occupying a position of leadership without overshadowing others, creating an environment where everyone's voice is heard and valued. In today's landscape, alpha male leaders who fear relinquishing control may find themselves out of place. Conversely, those adept at leading from the back possess distinct qualities from traditional front-facing leaders. This raises an important question: Are we nurturing and cultivating leaders who can harness the collective genius of their teams?