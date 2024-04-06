Financial sector cybersecurity at the helm of investor protection
The digitalized payment landscape, while making transactions more efficient and cost-effective, has unintendedly heightened the risk of cyber frauds and personal data misuse. Cybercriminals exploit vulnerabilities in the system, engaging in phishing attacks, exploiting software flaws, or deceiving users into revealing sensitive information. The aggregation of personal and financial data through fintech platforms presents an attractive target for hackers, leading to concerns over data privacy and security.