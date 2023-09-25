Fintechs must brace for rising cybersecurity challenges3 min read 25 Sep 2023, 02:23 PM IST
Globally, fintech firms saw 2.5 times more attacks in Q1 2022 than in the same quarter the previous year. This figure highlights the need to safeguard sensitive financial data to prevent fraud and ensure confidentiality.
In the digital era, how we choose to pay for services and goods has undergone a profound transformation. The rise of digital payment ecosystems has created an increasingly interconnected world where money and capital flow seamlessly within and across borders. This has made it easier for businesses and consumers to make payments, but it has also left them more vulnerable to cybercrime.